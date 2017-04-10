Macon Speedway set for big early seas...

Macon Speedway set for big early season schedule

Opening night will include six divisions of racing, a cameo from the Easter Bunny, and a special on track autograph session/driver meet-and-greet before the races. Track co-owner Bob Sargent confirmed that Tony Stewart will compete at the track June 10th.

