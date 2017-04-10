Lewis Hamilton Racing In The Daytona ...

Lewis Hamilton Racing In The Daytona 500 Would Be Unbelievably Fun

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Jalopnik

He already has a Monster logo on the inside of his hat. It's perfect. Photo credit: Mark Thompson/ Getty Images Following McLaren Formula One driver Fernando Alonso's decision to skip the Monaco Grand Prix to race the Indianapolis 500 , three-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton said over the week that he'd be interested in doing one-off races in other series-particularly MotoGP and NASCAR's Daytona 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ... Apr 9 Hilton Head 6
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
Nascar tours Mar 30 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
Crank it up Mar 26 Oscar 2
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip Mar 22 elliott104 20
You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta... Mar 21 Old NASCAR fan 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC