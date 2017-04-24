Kyle Larson: 'I'm the last true racer left' in NASCAR
Larson began racing go-karts at age 7, and worked his way up from racing open-wheel cars on local tracks to stock cars in NASCAR. You may even see him in the Indy 500 someday.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|2 hr
|Have Pharts
|12
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|Apr 27
|Hilton Head
|6
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 25
|Happy Days
|9
|jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!!
|Apr 24
|Cale 11
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
