Kurt Busch wants to see Marco Andretti try NASCAR

While there hasn't been much cross-pollination between IndyCar and NASCAR lately, Kurt Busch believes a driver such as Marco Andretti could find success in stock cars. He also shares a close friendship with Busch's NASCAR team owner and former Indy Racing League champion Tony Stewart.

Chicago, IL

