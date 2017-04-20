Kevin Harvick is among a group of drivers who had wins

Some big names missing from NASCAR's win column 2016 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title contenders Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin are among those drivers still seeking their first win this season. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2paog6R USA TODAY Sports' Brant James tells you what to watch for at the Food City 500 in Bristol, including who's got the best chance to come away victorious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.