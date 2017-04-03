Keselowski pulls away

Keselowski pulls away

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

He changed that on Sunday, passing Kyle Busch with 43 laps to go and pulling away to win for the 23rd time in his career. "It felt like we were due, and if you ever can be, this is one of those tracks and today was one of those days where we persevered in a special way," "The battle there with Kyle at the end was a lot of fun to be a part of.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Mon SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
Nascar tours Mar 30 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
Crank it up Mar 26 Oscar 2
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip Mar 22 elliott104 20
You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta... Mar 21 Old NASCAR fan 3
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 20 Light Phartce 4
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC