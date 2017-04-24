Jimmie Johnson wins rain-delayed NASC...

Jimmie Johnson wins rain-delayed NASCAR race at Bristol

11 hrs ago

Jimmie Johnson scored his second consecutive victory, taking the lead with less than 25 laps to go Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway in race postponed a day by rain.

