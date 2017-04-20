Jimmie Johnson grabs rare Bristol win after Larson mishap
It was just last month when people were wondering what was wrong with Jimmie Johnson and his slow start to the season. Johnson grabbed a rare victory at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday, giving him consecutive wins for the 11th time in his storied career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!!
|18 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Sun
|Hilton Head
|8
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar '17
|elliott104
|20
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC