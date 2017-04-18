IndyCar drivers welcome Alonso's Indianapolis bid
IndyCar drivers will throw out the welcome mat for Fernando Alonso on his Indianapolis 500 debut next month but have warned the double Formula One champion not to expect any support on the track. "He's going to get passed and pass more cars in one month than he will in his entire Formula One career combined," Graham Rahal, son of 1986 Indy 500 winner Bobby, told Reuters at Barber Motorsports Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 9
|Hilton Head
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar '17
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar '17
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC