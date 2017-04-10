Indianapolis Motor Speedway to ban sm...

Indianapolis Motor Speedway to ban smoking in grandstands

Track officials say the smoking ban will start with October's Red Bull Air Race and begin in 2018 for all races, including the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Brickyard 400. The new rules will prohibit smoking within 20 feet of buildings and reserved seating entrances.

