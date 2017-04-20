Impressive list of drivers entered for NASCAR Pinty's season opener
Andrew Ranger leads six former winners to the opening round of the 2017 NASCAR Pinty's series at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in May. Andrew Ranger, who has won three times at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, leads an impressive field of drivers already entered for the 2017 season opener for the NASCAR Pinty's Series next month. Ranger will be one of six former race winners at CTMP entered for the annual race held at the historic 10-turn, 3.957 km facility located in Bowmanville, Ontario, just outside of Toronto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 9
|Hilton Head
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC