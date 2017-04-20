Impressive list of drivers entered fo...

Impressive list of drivers entered for NASCAR Pinty's season opener

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Andrew Ranger leads six former winners to the opening round of the 2017 NASCAR Pinty's series at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in May. Andrew Ranger, who has won three times at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, leads an impressive field of drivers already entered for the 2017 season opener for the NASCAR Pinty's Series next month. Ranger will be one of six former race winners at CTMP entered for the annual race held at the historic 10-turn, 3.957 km facility located in Bowmanville, Ontario, just outside of Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ... Apr 9 Hilton Head 6
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
Nascar tours Mar 30 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
Crank it up Mar 26 Oscar 2
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip Mar 22 elliott104 20
You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta... Mar 21 Old NASCAR fan 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,206 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC