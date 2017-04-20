Impressive list of drivers entered for NASCAR Pinty's season opener

Andrew Ranger leads six former winners to the opening round of the 2017 NASCAR Pinty's series at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in May. Andrew Ranger, who has won three times at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, leads an impressive field of drivers already entered for the 2017 season opener for the NASCAR Pinty's Series next month. Ranger will be one of six former race winners at CTMP entered for the annual race held at the historic 10-turn, 3.957 km facility located in Bowmanville, Ontario, just outside of Toronto.

