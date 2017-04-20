How simulated test drives help NASCAR teams
How simulated test drives help NASCAR teams It's almost like a video game. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/04/nascar-hendrick-motorsports-test-drive-simulation-benefits-jeff-gordon-dale-earnhardt-jr-jimmie-johnson-chevrolet-vehicle-performance-fox-sports-video Incredible technological advancements are allowing NASCAR teams and their car manufacturers to put drivers through realistic, simulated test runs, and people at Hendrick Motorsports explained why they're taking advantage.
