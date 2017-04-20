How simulated test drives help NASCAR teams It's almost like a video game. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/04/nascar-hendrick-motorsports-test-drive-simulation-benefits-jeff-gordon-dale-earnhardt-jr-jimmie-johnson-chevrolet-vehicle-performance-fox-sports-video Incredible technological advancements are allowing NASCAR teams and their car manufacturers to put drivers through realistic, simulated test runs, and people at Hendrick Motorsports explained why they're taking advantage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.