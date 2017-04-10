Hisense Brings esports and NASCAR Together for Dual Threat Challenge

Hisense, the multinational consumer technology manufacturer and one of the largest television brands in the world, jumped into action yesterday to mediate a divisive Twitter battle between NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Erik Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing and Clint Bowyer of Stewart-Haas Racing , both claiming to be the best gamer in all of NASCAR. Hisense and its friends at the esports team Evil Geniuses, looking to settle the score between the racers, proposed a challenge to answer once and for all: Who's the best gamer in all of NASCAR? The solution became the Hisense Dual Threat Challenge.

