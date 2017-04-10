Hisense Brings esports and NASCAR Tog...

Hisense Brings esports and NASCAR Together for Dual Threat Challenge

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Dealerscope

Hisense, the multinational consumer technology manufacturer and one of the largest television brands in the world, jumped into action yesterday to mediate a divisive Twitter battle between NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Erik Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing and Clint Bowyer of Stewart-Haas Racing , both claiming to be the best gamer in all of NASCAR. Hisense and its friends at the esports team Evil Geniuses, looking to settle the score between the racers, proposed a challenge to answer once and for all: Who's the best gamer in all of NASCAR? The solution became the Hisense Dual Threat Challenge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dealerscope.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ... Apr 9 Hilton Head 6
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
Nascar tours Mar 30 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
Crank it up Mar 26 Oscar 2
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip Mar 22 elliott104 20
You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta... Mar 21 Old NASCAR fan 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,723 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC