Hisense Brings esports and NASCAR Together for Dual Threat Challenge
Hisense, the multinational consumer technology manufacturer and one of the largest television brands in the world, jumped into action yesterday to mediate a divisive Twitter battle between NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Erik Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing and Clint Bowyer of Stewart-Haas Racing , both claiming to be the best gamer in all of NASCAR. Hisense and its friends at the esports team Evil Geniuses, looking to settle the score between the racers, proposed a challenge to answer once and for all: Who's the best gamer in all of NASCAR? The solution became the Hisense Dual Threat Challenge.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 9
|Hilton Head
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
