Healthy Dale Earnhardt Jr. stuck in neutral in return to NASCAR Sport's most popular driver struggling to achieve consistent - or good - finishes. Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: http://usat.ly/2pY21Ps That Dale Earnhardt Jr. has returned to health and full-time racing has made the beginning of his 18th season at NASCAR's highest level a moral success for the 42-year-old, the series and his enormous following.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Muskego.