Harrison Burton Tames Bristol for First Nascar K&N Pro Series East Win
It wasn't the way Harrison Burton envisioned winning his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race, but he is not complaining. Burton won the rain-shortened, rain-delayed K&N Pro Series East race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee after starting on the pole and leading all but two laps.
