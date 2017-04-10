Harrison Burton Tames Bristol for Fir...

Harrison Burton Tames Bristol for First Nascar K&N Pro Series East Win

18 hrs ago

It wasn't the way Harrison Burton envisioned winning his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race, but he is not complaining. Burton won the rain-shortened, rain-delayed K&N Pro Series East race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee after starting on the pole and leading all but two laps.

Read more at K&N Racing News.

