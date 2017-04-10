Format for NASCAR All-Star race set

Format for NASCAR All-Star race set

The race on Saturday, May 20 is primarily for race winners since the start of last season. It will be 70 laps in segments of 20, 20, 20, 10 - the same as the breakdown for the first night All-Star race 25 years ago.

