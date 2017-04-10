Fernando Alonso to miss Monaco GP for Indy 500
It is the most glamorous race on the Formula One calendar but this year's Monaco Grand Prix will not feature one of the sport's biggest names. Double world champion Fernando Alonso will skip this year's race around the principality's streets on May 28 to compete in the Indianapolis 500, which takes place on the same day.
