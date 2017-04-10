Eye on her future, Danica Patrick races into fitness space

In this Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 photo, Danica Patrick works out at Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Fla. With Danica Patrick's auto racing career possibly nearing an end in the not-too-distant future, what might have seemed like an off-track hobby in the health and fitness world is being fast-tracked into something far bigger.

