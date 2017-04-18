Erik Jones rallies from penalty to win NASCAR Xfinity race at Bristol
Erik Jones found the ideal way to atone for a mistake in Saturday's Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway, but it took a bump-and-run to complete his comeback at the .533-mile short track. Recovering from a lap 230 pit road speeding penalty that sent him to the back of the field, Jones worked his way to the front through a series of quick cautions and muscled Ryan Blaney out of the way to take the lead on lap 280 of 300.
