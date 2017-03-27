Elliott holds off Sauter for 2nd NASCAR trucks victory

Chase Elliott is followed by Johnny Sauter in Turn 4 during the NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Saturday, April 1, 2017. Chase Elliott celebrates winning the NASCAR Truck Series auto race with the Grandfather clock trophy at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Saturday, April 1, 2017.

