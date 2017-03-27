Elliott holds off Sauter for 2nd NASCAR trucks victory
Chase Elliott had spent lap after lap pursuing race-leader Christopher Bell, trying to find, or create, a way around him. Elliott grabbed the lead when Bell wiggled with 17 laps to go and held off teammate Johnny Sauter to win the NASCAR truck race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday.
