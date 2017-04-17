Does victory await Clint Bowyer at Bristol this weekend?
Like most of his fellow competitors in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Bowyer, 37, cut his teeth on short tracks. Even as he suffered through last season at HScott Motorsports, Bowyer managed to finish eighth at Bristol last spring, one of just three top-10 finishes in 2016.
