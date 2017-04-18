Demetrious Johnson Getting His Extra Belt Copies, Says Dana White
Like just about everybody else, Cruz believes that Johnson is by far the most dominant flyweight fighter in the world, but he remembers how the current 125-pound champion matched up against him seven six years ago and those same issues would still plague him today. The UFC's flyweight champion has been working overtime to meet and beat Anderson Silva " s UFC title defense record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 9
|Hilton Head
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC