Dell EMC Announces First-Ever NASCAR Sponsorship; Helps JTG Daugherty Racing Transform Digitally

Dell EMC and JTG Daugherty Racing announce partnership to leverage IoT technology to give team a winning edge at the track Today, Dell EMC announces that, for the first time ever, the company is sponsoring a NASCAR team, JTG Daugherty Racing. Through this partnership, Dell EMC is working with JTG Daugherty Racing to help provide a competitive edge through the implementation of technology within the race car, on the track and at the shop.

