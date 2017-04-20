Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
There are 4 comments on the WTVF Nashville story from 18 hrs ago, titled Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR. In it, WTVF Nashville reports that:
Flood Advisory issued April 24 at 5:59PM CDT expiring April 28 at 8:59PM CDT in effect for: Decatur, Perry Flood Advisory issued April 24 at 5:00PM CDT expiring April 25 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Davidson Flood Advisory issued April 24 at 4:30PM CDT expiring April 26 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Humphreys Flood Warning issued April 24 at 1:36PM CDT expiring April 25 at 1:36PM CDT in effect for: Decatur, Hardin Flood Warning issued April 24 at 1:36PM CDT expiring May 4 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Decatur, Perry Flood Advisory issued April 24 at 7:36AM CDT expiring April 25 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Perry Flood Warning issued April 23 at 8:50AM CDT expiring April 25 at 10:45AM CDT in effect for: Perry MARTINSVILLE, VA - APRIL 02: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Axalta Chevrolet, looks on during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 2, ... (more)
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTVF Nashville.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
He clearly does not have what it takes to win a championship anymore, and maybe he never had it at all. Concussions and marriage have taken his focus from NASCAR, and retirement is probably the best choice for Junior now. Lately he seems content to just log laps and he can't even finish in the top 10 consistently. Time for him to go.
Gordon, Stewart, Edwards, and now Junior. The faces of NASCAR are changing, and that is inevitable.
|
#2 15 hrs ago
Clearly phartsz
|
#3 15 hrs ago
OMG say it ain't so! NASCAR should wave the waiting period for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, so Jr can immediately take his rightful place along side the greatest drivers in the history of NASCAR.
|
#4 14 hrs ago
Waive phart
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|16 hr
|Happy Days
|9
|jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!!
|Mon
|Cale 11
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar '17
|elliott104
|20
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC