There are on the WTVF Nashville story from 18 hrs ago, titled Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR. In it, WTVF Nashville reports that:

Flood Advisory issued April 24 at 5:59PM CDT expiring April 28 at 8:59PM CDT in effect for: Decatur, Perry Flood Advisory issued April 24 at 5:00PM CDT expiring April 25 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Davidson Flood Advisory issued April 24 at 4:30PM CDT expiring April 26 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Humphreys Flood Warning issued April 24 at 1:36PM CDT expiring April 25 at 1:36PM CDT in effect for: Decatur, Hardin Flood Warning issued April 24 at 1:36PM CDT expiring May 4 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Decatur, Perry Flood Advisory issued April 24 at 7:36AM CDT expiring April 25 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Perry Flood Warning issued April 23 at 8:50AM CDT expiring April 25 at 10:45AM CDT in effect for: Perry MARTINSVILLE, VA - APRIL 02: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Axalta Chevrolet, looks on during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 2, ... (more)

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTVF Nashville.