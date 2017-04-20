Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR

MARTINSVILLE, VA - APRIL 02: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Axalta Chevrolet, looks on during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 2, ...

Rich K

North Royalton, OH

#1 16 hrs ago
He clearly does not have what it takes to win a championship anymore, and maybe he never had it at all. Concussions and marriage have taken his focus from NASCAR, and retirement is probably the best choice for Junior now. Lately he seems content to just log laps and he can't even finish in the top 10 consistently. Time for him to go.

Gordon, Stewart, Edwards, and now Junior. The faces of NASCAR are changing, and that is inevitable.
HePhartsz

Arcadia, CA

#2 15 hrs ago
Clearly phartsz
WWE CRASHCAR 2017

Trumbull, CT

#3 15 hrs ago
OMG say it ain't so! NASCAR should wave the waiting period for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, so Jr can immediately take his rightful place along side the greatest drivers in the history of NASCAR.

Should phart

Arcadia, CA

#4 14 hrs ago
Waive phart
