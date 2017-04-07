Crashes abound during first NASCAR practice at repaved Texas Motor Speedway
The first practice session Friday at freshly paved and newly reconfigured Texas Motor Speedway was a costly one, as Kyle Busch, Erik Jones and Chase Elliott all crashed. Crashes abound during first NASCAR practice at repaved Texas Motor Speedway The first practice session Friday at freshly paved and newly reconfigured Texas Motor Speedway was a costly one, as Kyle Busch, Erik Jones and Chase Elliott all crashed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|4 hr
|Cale 11
|5
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC