Courtney Force sets Las Vegas track mark in NHRA qualifying

Courtney Force set the track elapsed time record, driving her Chevy Camaro Funny Car to a 3.867-second run at 327.66 mph during the first qualifying session Friday in the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. "We're starting the weekend on the right note," Force said after leading qualifying.

