Courtney Force sets Las Vegas track mark in NHRA qualifying
Courtney Force set the track elapsed time record, driving her Chevy Camaro Funny Car to a 3.867-second run at 327.66 mph during the first qualifying session Friday in the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. "We're starting the weekend on the right note," Force said after leading qualifying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Fri
|ReallyPhartt
|18
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC