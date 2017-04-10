Court deposition: NASCAR star Tony St...

Court deposition: NASCAR star Tony Stewart tried to avoid Kevin Ward before hitting him

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

Tony Stewart said in a court statement that he "attempted to change direction" in the sprint-car accident that resulted in the death of fellow driver Kevin Ward at Canandaigua Motorsports Park in Ontario County, New York, on Aug. 9, 2014. NBC Sports has published excerpts from a 171-page deposition that is part of the Ward family's wrongful death lawsuit against the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ... Apr 9 Hilton Head 6
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
Nascar tours Mar 30 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
Crank it up Mar 26 Oscar 2
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip Mar 22 elliott104 20
You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta... Mar 21 Old NASCAR fan 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,304,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC