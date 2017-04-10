Court deposition: NASCAR star Tony Stewart tried to avoid Kevin Ward before hitting him
Tony Stewart said in a court statement that he "attempted to change direction" in the sprint-car accident that resulted in the death of fellow driver Kevin Ward at Canandaigua Motorsports Park in Ontario County, New York, on Aug. 9, 2014. NBC Sports has published excerpts from a 171-page deposition that is part of the Ward family's wrongful death lawsuit against the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.
