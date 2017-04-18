Comcast, NASCAR join forces to build ...

Comcast, NASCAR join forces to build up Bristol

10 hrs ago

Joining more than 1,500 local Comcast NBCUniversal employees and their families, friends and community partners to "make change happen" this weekend, the NASCAR industry and select NASCAR XFINITY Seriesa drivers will be supporting the 16th annual Comcast Cares Day , the nation's largest single-day corporate volunteer event. These volunteers will participate in 15 different projects across the Greater Knoxville area to celebrate the day, joining more than 100,000 volunteers at nearly 1,000 projects across the country.

