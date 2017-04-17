Column: So what that Alonso is racing the Indy 500?
During the last race at Long Beach, there was buzz that IndyCar officials wanted a superstar to commit to the Indianapolis 500 and make the 101st running a must-watch race. The 500 is one of the most iconic events in America, and it was going to be difficult for the speedway to top last year's centennial celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
