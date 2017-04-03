Column: Blaney's strong start should ...

Column: Blaney's strong start should earn him attention

It's time to pay attention to Ryan Blaney, the second-year NASCAR driver who is as close to a throwback as fans are going to get from this current crop of talent. He's a second-generation Cup driver, North Carolina raised, and prefers Bill Elliott T-shirts and Talladega 500 hats to anything hip and trendy.

