Column: A mea culpa on Alonso in the ...

Column: A mea culpa on Alonso in the Indy 500

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

There has been a lot of public support for Fernando Alonso's plan to race in the Indianapolis 500. He is being welcomed at every level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR? 1 hr Hilton Head 2
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR 5 hr Big phart 6
How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ... Tue Happy Days 9
jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!! Mon Cale 11 1
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
Nascar tours Mar 30 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC