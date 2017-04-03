Changed track, same result at Texas w...

Changed track, same result at Texas with Jimmie Johnson win

11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Jimmie Johnson got his first win of the season, going from the back for the field to Victory Lane on Sunday at a Texas track that has changed since his first six wins there. Johnson, who last year won his record-tying seventh NASCAR Cup Series season championship, charged under Joey Logano with 16 laps to go.

