Changed track, same result at Texas with Jimmie Johnson win
" Jimmie Johnson got his first win of the season, going from the back for the field to Victory Lane on Sunday at a Texas track that has changed since his first six wins there. Johnson, who last year won his record-tying seventh NASCAR Cup Series season championship, charged under Joey Logano with 16 laps to go.
