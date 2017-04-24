CEO says NASCAR 'not isolated' in fighting to attract fans
NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France says the challenge of connecting with a new, younger generation of fans is something that all sports are trying to figure out, and one that NASCAR will take some time to figure out. Speaking at Richmond International Raceway before Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, France compared the challenge sports are facing to the one retailers are facing because of the popularity of online shopping.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Losing Junior a Big Problem for NACAR?
|20 min
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|18 hr
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Apr 25
|Happy Days
|9
|jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!!
|Apr 24
|Cale 11
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
