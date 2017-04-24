CEO says NASCAR 'not isolated' in fig...

CEO says NASCAR 'not isolated' in fighting to attract fans

16 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France says the challenge of connecting with a new, younger generation of fans is something that all sports are trying to figure out, and one that NASCAR will take some time to figure out. Speaking at Richmond International Raceway before Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, France compared the challenge sports are facing to the one retailers are facing because of the popularity of online shopping.

