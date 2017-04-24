Candidates abound in NASCAR's search for young star power

Daniel Suarez, left, talks to a crew member as he leaves his car after qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Friday, April 28, 2017. ' Daniel Suarez, left, talks to a crew member as he leaves his car after qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Friday, April 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.