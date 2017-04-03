Canada's Hinchcliffe grabs 1st victor...

Canada's Hinchcliffe grabs 1st victory since near-fatal 2015 accident

12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Canada's James Hinchcliffe raced to his first victory since his near-fatal accident in 2015 by hanging in a three-lap shootout to the finish Sunday on the streets of Long Beach. Hinchcliffe had two strong late restarts to win in a Honda for Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports.

