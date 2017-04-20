Busch Promotes Loyalty Platform With $1M Prize Tied To NASCAR Race...

To promote its new Busch Bucks loyalty platform and its NASCAR sponsorship, Busch beer is tying a $1 million giveaway to both. The $1 million will be given away only if Harvick wins NASCAR's All-Star Race on May 20. Consumers of legal drinking age who enroll in the loyalty program at BuschBucks.com between April 17 and May 6 will be automatically entered for chances to win.

