Busch Promotes Loyalty Platform With $1M Prize Tied To NASCAR Race...
To promote its new Busch Bucks loyalty platform and its NASCAR sponsorship, Busch beer is tying a $1 million giveaway to both. The $1 million will be given away only if Harvick wins NASCAR's All-Star Race on May 20. Consumers of legal drinking age who enroll in the loyalty program at BuschBucks.com between April 17 and May 6 will be automatically entered for chances to win.
