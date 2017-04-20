Burton scores first Nascar K&N Pro Series East win
Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, however, Harrison Burton was both on Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Burton, son of former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Jeff Burton started from the pole and won the rain-shortened Zombie Auto 125 for his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race in his 17th start.
