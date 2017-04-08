Bubba Wallace's strange NASCAR season start This is getting really strange. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/04/nascar-xfinity-series-darrell-bubba-wallace-jr-five-consecutive-sixth-place-finishes-weirdly-consistent Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. is by no means having a bad start to the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series, but it's a weird, extraordinarily consistent start.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.