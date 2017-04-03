Bellator MMA Monster Energy want cage fighting as part of NASCAR pre race show
The Bellator mixed martial arts promotion teased on Monday afternoon that it was in talks with longtime partner Monster Energy to showcase a series of fights at select NASCAR events during the 2017 Cup Series season. This would be a pre-race event not unlike the concerts that usually entertain fans before the drop of the green flag.
