Antron Brown earns Top Fuel victory
Antron Brown piloted his dragster to the Top Fuel victory Sunday at the 18th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Brown, who won the event in 2016, raced a 3.747-second pass at 321.04 mph to defeat Don Schumacher Racing teammate Tony Schumacher, who ran a 3.809 at 325.14.
