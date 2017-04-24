Alon Day: From Israel to latest NASCAR Next class
In the early 2000s, a young computer gamer from Israel decided he wanted to drive cars like the ones he raced on screen. The problem was, motorsports were prohibited by Israeli law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jimmie johnson wins bristol !!!!
|5 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|Sun
|Hilton Head
|8
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar '17
|elliott104
|20
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC