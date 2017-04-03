Aa Shawn Robinson: No regrets body-slamming Ezekiel Elliott
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson doesn't feel he did anything wrong when he body-slammed Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott last December. Robinson, a Fort Worth Arlington Heights product, hasn't reached out to Elliott and sees no reason to apologize for his physical tackle that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty during the Cowboys' 42-21 victory in Week 16. "Nah, man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come every time Jr runs out of talent they ...
|10 hr
|Hilton Head
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Nascar tours
|Mar 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC