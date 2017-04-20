2017 Bristol: Furniture Row Racing NA...

2017 Bristol: Furniture Row Racing NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap

Furniture Row Racing drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones ran a strong race in Monday's rain-delayed Food City 500 but late race issues prevented both drivers from posting better finishes at Bristol Motor Speedway. Truex came back to finish eighth after being called for a speeding penalty while Erik Johnson overcame a flat tire and contact with the wall to finish 17th in his No 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry.

