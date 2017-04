2017 Bristol: Dakoda Armstrong NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

Dakoda Armstrong Team: No. 28 WinField United Toyota Crew Chief: Steven Lane Team Owner: James Whitener Twitter: @DakodaArmstrong and @JGLRacing Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 - Saturday April 22nd at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 Radio: Performance Racing Network , Sirius/XM Radio Channel 90 Armstrong at Bristol Motor Speedway: Dakoda will be making his seventh career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway to go along with two prior starts in the Camping World Truck Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.