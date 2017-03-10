Young Wilson County racer William Hale expects big things this season.
Young Wilson County racer William Hale is preparing for a new season, and expects to benefit from the coaching of NASCAR veteran Willie Allen. Allen, of Bon Aqua, is a two-time defending track champion at Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway where William will race this year, in addition to running a full schedule at Highland Rim Speedway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatbobby
|13 min
|Fatbobby
|1
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Thu
|GivenPharrt
|2
|Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f...
|Thu
|Such Phart
|4
|Remembering & Missing Mindy <3
|Thu
|A Friend
|1
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 8
|YouPharts
|7
|Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed
|Mar 7
|Johny Ringo
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC