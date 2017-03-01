Watkins Glen reveals revamped NASCAR weekend schedule, too

Watkins Glen International has announced the official race weekend schedule for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series , NASCAR XFINITY Series , and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East tripleheader weekend, August 3-6. This year's event will feature an enhanced Sunday lineup featuring Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at 12:35 p.m. EST, just hours prior to the start of the 90-lap race, which goes green at 3 p.m. EST.

