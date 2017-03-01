Watkins Glen reveals revamped NASCAR weekend schedule, too
Watkins Glen International has announced the official race weekend schedule for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series , NASCAR XFINITY Series , and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East tripleheader weekend, August 3-6. This year's event will feature an enhanced Sunday lineup featuring Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at 12:35 p.m. EST, just hours prior to the start of the 90-lap race, which goes green at 3 p.m. EST.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NASCAR Winston Cup Scene.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|9 hr
|Superchase13
|8
|Did you hear Kurt Busch on RadioActive yesterday?
|16 hr
|Cale 11
|1
|Honest Question - Is today's format worse than ...
|Tue
|Cale 11
|5
|"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air"
|Feb 27
|Cale 11
|1
|question about new format
|Feb 27
|Hilton Head
|21
|Daytona 500 questions (Nov '07)
|Feb 27
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|33
|Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed
|Feb 27
|I know dats right
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC