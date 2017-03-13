Watch Mark Zuckerberg's 280km/h wild Nascar ride
Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg got the ride of his life recently after visiting Nascar star Dale Earnhardt Jr at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, near Charlotte in North Carolina. Thankfully he made sure that the entire experience was caught on video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|8 hr
|Hilton Head
|18
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|18 hr
|Deserved Pharts
|2
|question about new format
|Wed
|jakedg
|26
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Mar 15
|WhyPhart
|4
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
|Fatbobby
|Mar 11
|Fatbobby
|1
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC