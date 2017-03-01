Updated Monster Energy NASCAR Cup points standings through Atlanta
Brad Keselowski, thanks to his win on Sunday in Atlanta, has for all intents and purposes punched his ticket to the NASCAR playoffs, joining Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch. Remember, while the points format has changed, NASCAR is still running with a win-and-you're-in playoff system.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racing in two series.
|1 hr
|Hilton Head
|2
|question about new format
|20 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|24
|points
|23 hr
|RC MATTHEWS
|1
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Sun
|World phartx
|14
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Sat
|Holding pharts
|4
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Sat
|ThatPharts
|4
|"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air"
|Sat
|Bubba
|3
