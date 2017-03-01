Updated Monster Energy NASCAR Cup poi...

Updated Monster Energy NASCAR Cup points standings through Atlanta

AutoWeek

Brad Keselowski, thanks to his win on Sunday in Atlanta, has for all intents and purposes punched his ticket to the NASCAR playoffs, joining Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch. Remember, while the points format has changed, NASCAR is still running with a win-and-you're-in playoff system.

Chicago, IL

