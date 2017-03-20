Todd Gilliland sweeps Nascar K&N West...

Todd Gilliland sweeps Nascar K&N West twins at Irwindale

Read more: AutoWeek

Leading the field from pole, and hot off a win in the first NAPA Auto Parts Twin 100 feature, the 16-year-old from Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, held off a hard-charging Chris Eggleston to win for the third time in 2017 and 10th time in his NASCAR K&N Pro Series West career. The victory, his second at Irwindale, also awards him a $10,000 prize for finishing in the top-three spots in the four-race NAPA 500 Challenge Series.

